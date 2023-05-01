BTS’ J-Hope recently left his fans and fellow bandmates in tears as he began his military training. Hobi is the second band member to begin his military training after Jin, who started last year. While the K-Pop star’s loyal fans are still making him a trending topic on various social media platforms, they could not keep calm after seeing some leaked pictures of J-Hope in military uniform, holding a gun.

J-Hope announced he would join the military in the month of April but kept the date of his enlistment a secret. As he finally reached the training centre on April 18 for his enlistment, his bandmates accompanied him and bid an emotional farewell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has been over ten days since J-Hope began his military training, and his fans cannot wait for any updates about him. The BTS fan ARMY did get lucky, as some pictures of the Jack In The Box singer from the centre recently went viral. In the photos, J-Hope could be seen dressed in the camouflage military uniform as he held a gun in his hand. In another picture, J-Hope smiled, looking at the camera and relived his worried fans.

As soon as the pictures went viral, Hobi’s fans expressed their love for him on the microblogging site. A Twitter user wrote, “HOBI IN MILITARY UNIFORM WE MISS YOU HOBIYAH!!!!” Another user wrote, “Hobi had his 1st course of combat skills, & firearms trainings about how to handle a gun,” and further added, “My Hoseok I’m so proud of you.”

#Hobi had his 1st course of combat skills, & firearms trainings about how to handle a gun.

Pics are official & reviewed by the commander at the 23rd-5th cafe Camp Shinkyo University

My #Hoseok 😭 I’m so proud of you💜#Jhope_military #WeLoveYouJHOPE #JHOPE #정호석 #제이홉 pic.twitter.com/w5Cr18FnT0 — 소소⁷ On The Street ♡ | D-Day (@_SoWanderlust) April 29, 2023

A fan also wrote, “My Hobi looks so handsome in his uniform , I finally have pictures of him Hahaha his multipurpose watch Hobi I miss you so much my love.”

A fourth user wrote, “Take care there hobiya~~~ Can’t wait to see u in 2024 Love ya!!”

Last year, BTS members: RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga announced a hiatus and later confirmed that they would enlist for mandatory military service. The band will reunite in 2025.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Once Meanly Trolled John Cena By Saying The Marine Is Used To Torture Iraqi Insurgents: “They’d Tie Them Up & Make Them Watch”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News