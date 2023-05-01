Actors who managed to break into Hollywood after a successful WWE career have a separate wing in the industry. The most noteworthy of them all is Dwayne Johnson, who not just managed to make a dent but soon became the highest-paid actor across the globe and one that has the biggest loyal fandom. Not to forget, John Cena, who followed his rival, also went on to make a very visible niche for himself. Both, now in the DCU, have once shared a very close bond. So much so that The Rock once took a mean dig, and Cena laughed it off.

For the unversed, The Rock and John Cena were known for their rivalry in the world of boxing, and there was only fire between the two posts a certain time. But much before the enmity seeped into their dynamic, they were good friends who were okay with trolling each other and took every dig with a smiling face.

One such moment is when Dwayne Johnson was on the stage with John Cena in the audience, where the Black Adam star said one of Cena’s movies was used to torture insurgents. Read on to learn everything you should about this throwback.

Back in 2008, as per Fandom Wire, this was the peak of WWE and the controversy between WWE and illegal torture. Dwayne Johnson was on the stage at the event where he was inducting his father into the Hall Of Fame. He was first seriously talking about the WWE and Illegal Torture controversy and soon started to joke that the Controversy was actually John Cena’s movie The Marine.

“There was some trouble this year; there was this big controversy with the WWE and illegal torture. I don’t know if you heard about it, not too many people heard about it, but apparently, they would find Iraqi insurgents, they’d sit them down, they’d tie them up, and they’d make them watch copies of the DVD, The Marine,” he said.

John Cena in the audience took this dig with laughter and bowed down to Dwayne Johnson. Their rivalry started much after this, and The Rock even chose to talk about it once on Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

“We had a great rivalry in the WWE. Here’s the thing…In the world of wrestling, it’s fictionalized, it’s a TV show, but we had our rivalry and now we can look back on it, it was so real like we had real problems with each other. We really did…We had real issues with each other. So when you see him you can talk to him. Now, what’s great about our relationship is, you know, he’s one of my best friends. We talk all the time and I’m rooting for him to win,” said The Rock.

