The biggest mystery of all time for the past couple of years has been who the next James Bond will be. Since Daniel Craig announced his exit from the hit franchise post the release of No Time To Die. Fans have been supremely curious to know what the makers are planning for the new lead. So far names like Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Holland, Idris Elba and many others have found themselves in various speculations. But did you know Dwayne Johnson has already taken dibs.

For the unversed, Daniel played James Bond for over a decade and when he decided to give up the mantle, the studio set out to find a young prodigy to replace him who could stretch his tenure for longer. While many have already been rumoured and some have even confessed they want to be in the franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But did you know even Dwayne Johnson has confessed that he wanted to be James Bond and specifically Bond and not the villain because the latter is where someone would generally envision him. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, while talking about James Bond, Dwayne Johnson said that he wants to be the next actor to play the legendary British spy. The actor made it clear that he doesn’t want to be a villain but the lead. “Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. Very, very cool. I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was recently when James Bond Casting head Debbie McWilliams revealed the process has begun and they are looking for a younger actor. It does not have to be a star, can also be a fresh face. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Superman: Legacy Put On Hold By James Gunn & No The Reason Isn’t The Challenge To Find Henry Cavill’s Replacement – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News