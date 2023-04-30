You have to be living in a cave if, even with access to the internet and pop culture, you aren’t aware of the drama unfolding at the renovated DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s newly formed leadership. The Guardians Of The Galaxy filmmaker, after multiple speculations and rumours finally announced his first venture as the DCU boss and filmmaker in Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters, and it is none other than Superman: Legacy. But while the filmmaker is busy talking about it, the latest update says that the project has gone on hold.

For the unversed, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Chapter 1: Gods And Monsters. Gunn announced the movie and revealed that production will begin soon on the movie. There have been rumours and speculations about who is being considered to be the Blue Boy Scout. But seems like there is a halt in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest update, James Gunn has decided to pause work on Superman: Legacy. The filmmaker has brought a halt to the progress of the script written by him. The reason is not the challenge of finding a worthy replacement for Henry Cavil to play the Kryptonian Prince. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, the move for halting the process on DCU’s Superman: Legacy comes as James Gunn’s decision to support the strike that The Writer’s Guild Of America is on. The filmmakers supports their cause and wants to show his support.

A source close to the development while talking about this, said, “So James Gunn’s writing Superman: Legacy. So he won’t be able to continue. Maybe he’s already finished the script, and now he is all you know, in the process of meeting with the actors or whatever. [They don’t think that] James Gunn will cross the picket line even as an executive.”

There is no release period announced for Superman: Legacy as of yet. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Was Accused Of Creating Problems In Chris Hemsworth’s Marriage, But The Thor Actor Said There Was Someone Else His Wife Should Be Threatened From

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News