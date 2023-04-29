One has to have a separate section in their brain to store all the dramatic data coming out from the Marvel Cinematic Universe about Fantastic Four Reboot. Ever since the studio announced the movie, there has been a massive buzz around the same. So far, we have heard an entire list of stars considered to play the veteran family, until the latest updates that said Adam Driver is almost locked as Reed Richards. But an update even said that Mila Kunis is a front-runner to play Sue Storm. But turns out the latter update was probably partially incorrect.

For the unversed, the MCU is finally prepared and equipped to bring back the veteran family that holds strong powers and agency in the universe. The studio has been taking careful steps to ensure that they do not go wrong with this project at all. As per the last update post Adam Driver’s bit, we heard that Mila is in the race to play the matriarch Sue Storm.

While we have heard that Mila Kunis was in race with Venessa Kirby, Allison Williams to play Sue Storm. But while we were imagining her as the character opposite Adam Driver, a new update offers that it is not true. The part that Mila Kunis is indeed talks is concrete but not for Sue Storm. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Yes, you read that right. Mila Kunis is in conversation with Marvel Cinematic Universe bosses but not for playing Sue Storm. Instead, a Comic Book Movie reports claims that she is in the contention to play The Thing. It is one of the most pivotal parts in the Fantastic Four family and the movie can’t be made without it.

The report also feels substantial because it was last month when the reports came out that Marvel is looking for a Jewish actor to play The Thing in Fantastic Four Reboot. The reasons wasn’t revealed but it was said that it is a move to dodge controversies. Only time will tell if there is any truth to the speculations. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

