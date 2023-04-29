Ever since James Gunn with Peter Safran took the job of renovating the DCEU and making it into a plush DCU, the axe has been hanging on all the characters that ventured into the game through Zack Snyder’s SnyderVerse. Be it Henry Cavill being shown the gate just a couple of days after his comeback, or the news of Jason Momoa being cast as Lobo by ditching Aquaman. But one of the characters in the dicey grounds is Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot. There is no update on whether she had a future, but many say she has already hanged her lasso.

For the unversed, right with the drama with change in leadership unfolding at the DCU, there was also the tug of war between the board and Wonder Woman franchise director Patty Jenkins that led to her stepping down from her position and abandoning the threequel to get franchise. It was said that even Gal might walk away, considering her close bond with Jenkins.

So technically whatever we see now of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman is the last bit of her. That makes her cameo in Shazam! The Fury Of Gods, aka Shazam 2, her last appearance as Diana Prince in the DCU. But did you know she shot for it just eight weeks after she delivered her third child? Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Yes, you read that right. Gal Gadot’s cameo in Shazam! Fury Of Gods was shot just 8 weeks after she went into labor for the third time. The actor in an recent conversation with Extra spoke about the experience of being directed remotely and in a condition where many of won’t even think of resuming our desk jobs, she was doing some action.

Gal Gadot said, “I was directed remotely. The director was in Atlanta, and I was in London, eight weeks after my third pregnancy, so just imagine how it felt to get back into the Wonder Woman costume. But it’s been amazing, it’s been great, and the movie was a lot of fun.”

