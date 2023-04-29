Emma Watson played the formative years of her life playing the role of Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter movies. The films were based on JK Rowling’s books and it starred Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint besides Watson. The films not only gave Emma massive stardom but a conscience to protect what she created. The actress once shared how she created certain boundaries for herself and avoid doing things on-screen that might have gone against her Hermoine image. Keep scrolling to get all the deets.

Emma is not only a talented actress but also a women’s rights activist. She has been a role model for many women; hence what she does, even on-screen, has an effect on people’s psyche, as kids and young people get strongly inspired by their idols.

In an interview with The Times, Emma Watson once revealed that she refrains from doing drugs and nud*ty on screen. She said, “I’m not going to get my kit off or snort cocaine in a film just to leave Hermione behind. I’m not going to do something shocking because I’m so paranoid or insecure that I can’t play another role convincingly. I don’t want everyone to forget me as Hermione. I’m really proud of her.”

Speaking to The Scotsman, Emma Watson shared that if nud*ty is required for any role, she could think about that. Talking about that, Watson said, “I’ve been saying since I was 16 that if it’s an interesting character and important for the character development, and of course if it’s important to the story, then I’ll do it because I’m an actress and that’s it really.” The Harry Potter movies so deeply impacted her that she was hesitant to take up other roles. It was director Stephen Merchant of her film, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, who helped her shade the Hermoine image.

Emma told Daily Mail, “After the Harry Potter series, I didn’t feel very confident in myself as an actor. It’s rather sheer luck that I’ve improved now but back then, I needed someone to believe in me, and Stephen really did.”

