Harry Potter is one of the beloved entertainment franchises with a massive fan following. Its characters and storyline are nostalgic for every potter head, and the new TV series reboot has got fans hyped up. However, the fans have found a new way to enjoy the Harry Potter movies, as a fan-made edit video shows the cast interacting with the Indian paparazzi, and it is just hilarious.

The recent NMACC event saw many global superstars like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and many other Bollywood and Hollywood stars. However, it was the Indian Papps who also had the spotlight as they gave various nicknames to the celebrities walking down the carpet. There were many memes and trolls as their interaction was recorded while they were clicking photos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interestingly, with the same interaction, the new fan edit video shows characters from Harry Potter movies. The video posted by a fan page of Harry Potter, by the name of ‘maglumemes,’ shows the perfect sync of scenes and Indian paps’ commentary. The video starts with Remus Lupin, who was a werewolf in the movie. The paps aptly called him ‘Bhediya’ that they used for Varun Dhawan at the NMCC. In the next slides, Harry is seen getting close to Ginny Weasley, looks at Fred Weasley looking at him and winks, and the voices of paps saying ‘sharma gaye jija ji’ can be heard.

At NMCC, they called Nick Jonas that. Later, it was Tom Riddle, aka Voldemort, who aptly fit into paps screaming Tom, originally dedicated to Tom Holland. ‘Aye Nickwa’ suited the Headless Nick in the video, and Bellatrix Lestrange was called Tom Ki Girlfriend. Next slide was of Lily Potter, and later it was Hermoine Granger being called Gigi aka ji-ji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Potter & The Desi Memes (@maglumemes)

Reacting to the edited video of Harry Potter, a user commented, “Harish Puttar idhar idhar..” Another added, “Very Rita Skeeter of you 😂” Third user added, “hogwarts k waasi while beauxbatons and Durmstrang enter Hogwarts.”

Let us know what you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Kim Kardashian’s Lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani Dies Of Massive Heart Attack Hours After Undergoing A Plastic Surgery Operation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News