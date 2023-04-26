Bhumika Chawla, who recently was seen in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, in a recent media interaction, talked about how the audience’s perspective changes accordingly when an actress romances an actor of younger age. However, the actress has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films over the years of her career, but she is still known for her performance in Tere Naam along with Salman Khan. Years later, the two of them have been seen together in KKBKKJ.

Bhumika recently shared how people react differently when a male lead romances a younger female lead and when a female lead romances a younger actor. She even explained how people still cannot accept the age gap in real life as well. Keep scrolling to read more!

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Bhumika Chawla opened up about the age gap between actors and actresses. Citing examples of Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, she shared, “It is unfair, today also it happens. Even in real life, it happens. Be it Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor or Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, people don’t accept it (their relationship) openly and I don’t know why. But it is their life; if a man can do it, so can a woman. Also, if a hero is romancing someone half his age, then I should also be romancing a kid. A good-looking one, mind you.”

Further, Bhumika Chawla explained how female actors are always pushed to the back, and heroes have always been at the forefront even after times have changed. She said, “Yes, things are changing in web series space where senior actors are getting central roles, but in a commercial film, that system still prevails. Hero is still playing hero and the female lead has gone backwards. That change has to be made by makers.”

What are your thoughts about Bhumika Chawla’s opinion? Let us know!

