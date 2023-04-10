Priyanka Chopra recently sparked a debate about the insider vs outsider in Bollywood and while it irked some, others appreciated her honesty. Now, filmmaker Onir has also commented on PC’s claims where she said she was targeted and cornered in Bollywood.

Onir took to Twitter and expressed his views about the insider and outsider debate. He also expressed how it is a regular thing in the Hindi Film Industry and has been normalised to an extent one can’t imagine.

In a recent interview with Dax Shepherd, Priyanka Chopra said that some people tried to corner her in Bollywood, and that is when she exited and dug for career opportunities in Hollywood. This sparked outrage in the industry with rumours stating that PC has upset some big names and she may be ousted from her next project Jee Le Zara.

Now filmmaker Onir, took to Twitter to validate Priyanka Chopra’s hard-hitting claims about the dark side of Bollywood. The director wrote, “A truth everyone is aware… once in a while the discourse surfaces, and then the world goes back to the same practices, and much of the media that criticises busy being paparazzi to star kids and media refusing to talk to “outsider” newcomers. While those successful ones get cleverly appropriated by the same people who have created these walls and the rest… keep trying to break the wall with studios/ platforms/financiers of how to become ‘viable’.”

At the trailer launch of her upcoming series, Priyanka Chopra confessed that she spoke about how she was ousted now because she does not feel threatened anymore and is now comfortable talking about it. She said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with Hero: Love Story of A Spy. Reacting to her statement, Kangana Ranaut took shots at Bollywood who according to her mistreats outsiders and ousted a talent like the Barfi actress.

Kangana and PC shared screen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion. Filmmaker Onir has revealed the dark side of Bollywood by validating PC’s statements. Onir made his Bollywood debut as a director with I Am and won a National Award for the same.

