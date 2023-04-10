Actor Dimple Kapadia, who was earlier married to Bollywood’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna, once shared an anecdote which left the actress scared. Dimple tied the knot with Rajesh Khanna in the year 1973- the same time when she made her debut in the film Bobby opposite Rishi Kapoor.

For the unversed, Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna had a gap of 15 years between them when the two got married. Read on to know about the incident Dimple shared that made her apologize to the actor.

According to The Indian Express, Dimple Kapadia once recalled how she tried to correct her then-husband Rajesh Khanna’s posture during an interaction with the press but got scolded by the actor. Recalling the incident, Dimple revealed, “One time he (Rajesh Khanna) was not well while we were shooting and he was supposed to come out on the balcony and wave to the press.” She continued, “I handed him my shawl and sunglasses and told him nicely, ‘Kakaji, when you go out, don’t look straight, your side profile looks better.’” This apparently irked the actor as Dimple added, “He just looked up at me and said sternly, ‘Ab tum mujhe sikhaogi?’ I got so scared, folded my hands and apologised. Oh what a star!” Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna filed for divorce in the year 1984. It was earlier reported that Rajesh Khanna had married Dimple to get attention.

The latter, in one of her earlier interviews, had also seemingly admitted that it was a wrong decision to marry a superstar. For the unversed, Dimple Kapadia has two children from her marriage with Rajesh Khanna- Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. While Twinkle is an actor-turned-writer, Rinkie quit films after delivering a few flops in her short-lived career.

On the work front, Dimple was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

