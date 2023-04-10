John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were once madly in love with each other. The duo dated each other for almost a decade before parting ways in the year 2011. It would not be wrong to say that their relationship was the stuff of legend. Their adorable chemistry was a relationship goal for many, and millions waited with bated breath for them to get married, however, destiny had different plans for them. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when the duo appeared on the controversial chat show Koffee With Karan, and John went on to compare Bips figure to Yamaha R1. Scroll below to read the scoop!

John and Bipasha met on the sets of Jism. Soon after that, they fell in love with each other, and after that, there was no looking back. However, if reports to be believed, they had a bitter breakup, but once they were all praises about each other.

In a viral video shared by one of the Instagram pages, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu can be seen answering Karan Johar’s juicy questions. During the candid conversation, John was asked to give three reasons why motorcycle is better than a woman. While answering the question, he said, “All motorcycles are so beautifully shaped.” To which Kjo was quick to say, what you want to say, Bipasha is not as beautifully shaped as a motorcycle?” The actor then replied, “She is like Yamaha R1.” During the same segment, he was asked to rate himself as a boyfriend. John was trying to rate himself 3 or 4 out of 10, but Bipasha rated him 8.5.

The viral clip garnered a lot of eyeballs, and netizens were quick to notice the sweet chemistry between John Abraham and Bipasha Basu.

One of the users wrote, “They were the real power couple… sad it was not meant to be….”

Another user wrote, “Maybe in another universe.”

“Good old days.”

“They were so well-suited….”

“Once upon a time in Bollywood….”

Check out the video below:

They looked stunning together, right? But as they say above all it's all about destiny. What are your thoughts about this viral video?

