Kartik Aaryan is one of the most successful and busiest actors currently in Bollywood. He has made a name for himself in the industry after delivering some power-packed performances. After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor is flooded with projects. However, his fallout with Karan Johar grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Just to take you down the memory, the actor was allegedly dropped from Dostana 2, citing unprofessional behavior. But guess what? Kartik and Karan were recently spotted together, and fans are wondering will KJO revive the project. Scroll below to read the details!

It seems filmmaker Karan Johar and India’s current heartthrob Kartik Aaryan have decided to bury their infamous hatchet for good. Recently, the duo was spotted walking out from the same building, and it sparked the rumour they might be joining hands for a project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In pictures shared by Varinder Chawla, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar coming from the same building have gone viral on the internet. As soon as the photos came into the notice of fans, they were quick to speculate that actor might be is back on board ‘Dostana 2’. Interestingly, it is the first time that the two have been spotted professionally post their feud; however, KJO and Kartik were earlier seen being cordial with each other on several parties. Well, if that’s the case, fans just can’t keep calm.

One of the users wrote, ” Waah Karan Johar jhuk hi gya last.”

“Good for Karan patch up krna hi think hai.”

“Dostana 2?”

“First actor jisne Karan ko majboor karwaya jhukne pe…”

“Nice to see you again together…”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan currently has a lot of projects in his kitty, and the actor is leaving no stone unturned in experimenting with new genres. He is currently busy with the shoot of Satyapreme Ki Katha, which will also star Kiara Advani.

The actor has also been signed by Anurag Basu for the Aashiqui franchise and also for an untitled project with ace filmmaker Kabir Khan.

For more such entertainment updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Mocks Karan Johar’s Cryptic Post Amid Allegations Of Destroying Priyanka Chopra & Anushka Sharma’s Career: “National TV Pe Mujhe Insult & Bully Karta Tha…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News