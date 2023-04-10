Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is once again in the headlines, and this time it’s not for good reasons. Apart from being an actress, she belongs to the Kapoor Khandan and is also a doting mother to Ranbir Kapoor. Before tying the knot with Alia Bhatt, RK was a true lover boy of Bollywood. Previously he was with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, along with other celebs as well.

However, Neetu is now collecting backlash from the netizens as they think she has taken a dig at her son’s past relationship on her Insta story. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Yesterday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared a quote picture that read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ.” And as soon as the story was shared, it attracted a lot of attention from the netizens. The Instagram users were quick to link it with Ranbir Kapoor’s past relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif and slammed the veteran actress.

Netizens took Twitter by storm and started pouring their reactions to Neetu Kapoor’s indirect dig at Ranbir Kapoor’s exes through the cryptic post. One wrote, “Neetu Kapoor has always had something against Katrina Kaif. Years after their breakup she is still taunting her. They were together for 7 years #RanbirKapoor.”

Neetu Kapoor has always had something against Katrina Kaif. Years after their breakup she is still taunting her. They were together for 7 years #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/283IFdGGTB — Mrs Sprightly (@MrsSprightly_) April 8, 2023

Another one called her, “She is a salty woman.”

The third one penned, “Definitely she wouldn’t have liked same thing happen to herself ? Double standard…”

Another one’s post can be read as, “am glad Deepika Padukone & Katrina dumped that hell hole of a house and living their best life seems like neetu kapoor following mahesh bhatt footstep…”

am glad deepika & katrina dumped that hell hole of a house and living their best life seems like neetu kapoor following mahesh bhatt footstep… https://t.co/bk3vb2uYEV — s//⛅ (@shaayanistic) April 8, 2023

One of them commented, “May be these are the values she raised her kids with. #shameonneetukapoor.”

Well, what are your thoughts about netizens’ reactions to the same? Let us know in the comments below.

