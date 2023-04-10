B’Town is finally speaking up on subjects that matter. Priyanka Chopra recently broke the silence on why she really left Bollywood. She blamed the dirty politics and even declared that she would not work with people she does not like, ever again. Preity Zinta, on the other hand, shared her harassment story and many including Malaika Arora and Hrithik Roshan landed her support. Now, the veteran actress Shefali Shah recalls being inappropriately touched in a market. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Shefali made her breakthrough performance in Monsoon Wedding (2001). The film witnessed her play the role of a girl s*xually abused as a child. It also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Vasundhara Das, Vijay Raaz, Rajat Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shefali Shah told ANI about her real-life experience, “Like I said earlier, everyone’s gone through it. I remember walking in a crowded market and being touched inappropriately and feeling crap about it. And, never ever saying anything because I wouldn’t say it was guilt but it’s just…shameful.”

The host Smita Prakash then added, “And wondering if you did anything to invite it?” Shefali Shah responded, “Yes. I agree with you. A lot of people think, did I do anything? You feel guilty, shameful and you feel ‘bhool jao (forget it). Shove it under the carpet kind of thing’. Honestly, I don’t think I gave it so much thought that it’s an important conversation to speak. It was just something that struck straight inside me and the entire film (Monsoon Wedding).”

Well, Shefali Shah has indeed come a long way. Today she leads the International Emmy Award-winning crime miniseries Delhi Crime, based on the 2012 Delhi gang r*pe case.

Meanwhile, we recently even saw Preity Zinta share her harassment story. A woman forcefully kissed her daughter near the mouth while a man in a wheelchair kept following her car because she did not give him money. Her lengthy post saw support from Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Rampal, Lilly Singh and others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Mocks Karan Johar’s Cryptic Post Amid Allegations Of Destroying Priyanka Chopra & Anushka Sharma’s Career: “National TV Pe Mujhe Insult & Bully Karta Tha…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News