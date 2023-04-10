Karan Johar has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons since Priyanka Chopra exposed her dark times in Bollywood. It was Kangana Ranaut who claimed KJo had banned PeeCee in one of her tweets, which led to rumours that he destroyed her career and forced her to leave the industry. Similar allegations have been made by some Anushka Sharma fans. Scroll below for details as he drops a cryptic post and the Emergency actress mocks it!

As most know, Karan was completely against the idea of YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra signing Anushka for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Many would also be aware that Sonam Kapoor was also in the run for the role. But against all odds, Sharma was finalized for the role and KJo realized her talent only after he saw her in Band Baaja Baaraat. In an old interview, Johar also confessed that he owed an apology to the actress for almost sabotaging her career.

After Priyanka Chopra delved deep into the reasons why she left Bollywood and blamed the dirty politics behind it, rumours broke that Karan Johar was behind it all. He left a cryptic post on his Instagram yesterday that said “hum marne walon me se nahin…” Now, Kangana Ranaut is reacting to his post and slamming him for bullying her on national Television.

Kangana Ranaut took to her stories and wrote, “Ek waqt tha jab Chacha Chaudhary elite nepo mafia walon ke saath national television pe mujhe insult and bully karta tha (There was a time when Chacha Chaudhary along with the elite nepo mafia would insult and bully me on national television) because I couldn’t speak English…”

She continued, “Aaj inki Hindi dekh ke khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhari Hindi sudhari hai aage aage dekho hota hai kya (Today I realised after seeing his Hindi, so far I have rectified your Hindi, see what happens henceforth).”

Take a look at the post made by Kangana Ranaut below:

