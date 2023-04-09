From the past couple of days, an old video of Karan Johar talking about ‘murdering’ Anushka Sharma has been doing the rounds on social media. The clips, which were from an event ahead of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s release, were re-shared by a Reddit user. Soon after the clip began to make headlines for all the obvious reasons, it received massive backlash from netizens and even from some celebs like Kangana Ranaut, filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani, among others.

KJo’s old video is being widely shared, and the filmmaker is being mercilessly trolled. The filmmaker seems to have reacted to the same via his cryptic Insta story. Earlier too, KJo penned an Insta story taking a dig at celebs taking press conferences at the airport. Many thought it was an indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut.

Last night, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to pen an epic shayari. Taking to Insta story, KJo penned a note which read, “, “Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi.., jhoot ka ban jao ghulam…., hum bolne waalon mein se nahi…, jitna neecha dikhaoge…, jitne aarop lagaoge…, hum girne waalon mein se nahi…, humara karam humari Vijay hai…aap utha lo talvaar… Hum marne waalon mein se nahi…”

Earlier bashing Karan Johar, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri had re-shared the TB clip and Tweeted, “Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in the gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders.”

While Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar ‘Chacha Choudhary’ and wrote on her Insta story, “Ye Chacha Chaudhary ko bas yahi ek kaam hai.”

Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders. https://t.co/GNPRjiW5ry — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 6, 2023

For the unversed, Karan Johar had said at an event, “I totally wanted to, completely murder Anushka Sharma’s career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma’. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign, and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Karan Johar’s cryptic Insta story? Do let us know.

