When somebody thinks of Preity Zinta, there recall a sweet woman with a goofy attitude and dazzling smile. The Dil Se actress has always come across as a fun person to be around. But with her recent message on social media, her fans witnessed her other side as well. Preity is absolutely furious with the paparazzi and a few other people, and she has expressed it all recently.

Preity and her husband, Gene Goodenough, are currently based in Las Angeles. She is a mother to two adorable twins and lives a cosy life with them. The Veer Zaara actress often comes to India for a short stay or to visit places that rekindle her Bollywood memories. During her recent stay, something awkward happened to her. A person in a wheelchair followed her car while she was leaving for the airport. The actress responded to the incident and asked everyone to stop harassing her.

Preity Zinta reshared a video by Viral Bhayani where the person in a wheelchair followed her. A few people could be heard snickering in the background, and responding to that, the actress said, “The photographers found this incident funny. Instead of helping us they filmed & laughed. NO ONE told him not to follow the car or harass us as anyone could have gotten hurt. Had there been an accident, I would have been blamed.” She added that the wheelchair man had been harassing her for years and forcefully demanded money. This time when she refused, he got aggressive.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Preity Zinta also talked about an incident where a stranger kissed her daughter without permission. “…Suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying, what a cute baby. This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. Most importantly, my children are NOT part of a package deal & are not meant to be preyed on so please Leave my kids alone & don’t come to them for photos or touch/grab them. They are infants & need to be treated like infants, not celebrities.”

Priyanka Chopra, who worked with Preity in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and Hrithik Roshan, her Koi… Mil Gaya co-star extended their support in her comment section. The actor wrote, “Well done Pree.”

