Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM), starring Dia Mirza and R Madhavan in the lead roles, is a Bollywood film lover’s all-time favourite. Dia, who made her debut with the film, has recently opened up about it being perceived as a glorification of stalking. Directed by Gautham Menon, RHTDM, which was the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Minnel, continues to be one of the most-loved films for which actors were praised for their acting chops.

For some time, Bollywood actors and old Hindi movies have come under netizens’ radar for their obnoxious plots and offensive ways in which women were being objectified and films were portrayed. One on the list is RHTDM, which has often been called out glorifying stalking. Here’s Dia’s take on the same.

During her recent interview, when RHTDM’s leading lady Dia Mirza was asked about her reaction if the film was made in today’s time, she said that she would surely question certain aspects of the film. The film saw R Madhavan playing an obsessive lover who stalks Dia’s character and even lies to her to get her attention and love in return. However, years later, the actress now blames Bollywood films for spreading ‘falsehood as the right thing.’

Dia Mirza told Outlook, “I can’t speak about whether that film can be made or not, because all kinds of films are going around. But if I was offered that film, I would question certain aspects of the film and hope that the writers would change it. I internalised some aspects of that film and realised that had to do with the right propagation of love. I am strongly against stalking. I think it is a terrible thing to do.”

“Not only does Maddy’s character stalk Reena, but he also lies to her. Of course, she breaks off the relationship with him once she discovers the truth, only to then realise that he is remorseful and genuinely loves and cares for her. But there is no justification in this world for stalking, lying is bad, and stalking is worse. I guess as a society, we don’t perceive stalking as a bad thing. I feel our films are responsible for spreading that sense of falsehood as the right thing,” Dia Mirza added.

RHTDM was released in 2001.

