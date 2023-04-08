Raveena Tandon is one of the most famous actresses from the 90s. She was a massive star back then and is now transitioning into the web genre and was seen in Aranyak in 2021, where the actress was critically praised for her performance in the show. Raveena recently added another feather to her kitty after she won the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu, and post that, there was a backlash by netizens on social media on why she didn’t deserve the award. In a recent interview, the actress gave a savage reply to all the trolls bashing them.

Raveena is quite popular among her fans, with over 7 million followers on Instagram. Tandon has been part of the entertainment industry for over three decades and has delivered some of the most remarkable onscreen characters in Hindi cinema.

Raveena Tandon recently shared a video on her Instagram account of receiving the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu. Post the actress got the prize, she received backlash from the trolls who questioned her about getting the accolade.

Replying to the troll in an interview with Mid-Day, Raveena Tandon said, “I don’t want to give any importance to them as they have their own agenda. The comments of few, who have 20 followers and haven’t seen the work that I have done, will not diminish my body of work. Trolls only see the glamour; they don’t see the hard work and long hours we put in. We know how polarised things are on social media today, but others have sent such beautiful (wishes).”

The actress continued and said, “I tried to do movies on issues that I felt strongly about. The Nirbhaya case had shaken me so much that I was keen to do Maatr [2017]. Whether it was Daman, Jaago [2004] or Maatr, these films talked about violence against women, and [rallied for] women empowerment. I love commercial cinema, but I also look at projects that will make a difference to society.”

That is very well said, Raveena Tandon. What are your thoughts on the actress giving a savage reply to the trolls out there on social media? Tell us in the space below.

