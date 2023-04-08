Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s 19-year-old daughter Nysa Devgan is currently dominating the headlines and how. From her impeccable taste in fashion during her public appearances to her chic vacation outfits, this beauty sure knows how to make heads turn with her appearances. And guess what? We’ve got you an exciting piece of news on who the star kid is dating. Nysa is currently in an alleged relationship with London-based entrepreneur and heartthrob Vedant Mahajan, who she is often spotted chilling with. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Nysa’s social media account is private, but we get to see her glamorous and luxurious lifestyle on her friend Orry’s Instagram account. The BFFs are currently chilling in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, and he gave us a glimpse of their lavish stay on the photo-sharing site. There, we also got a sneak peek of Nysa’s chemistry with alleged boyfriend, Vedant.

On many occasions, we have seen Nysa Devgan chilling with her alleged boyfriend, Vedant Mahajan, and thanks to Orry’s public Instagram account, we often get an insight into the life of star kids, and his friendship with almost all the Bollywood stars.

According to PopXo, the alleged couple – Nysa Devgan and Vedant Mahajan, also travelled to Spain together in 2022.

Take a look at their recent pictures from Jaisalmer:

We must say Nysa and Vedant make a stunning couple together.

And for those who are wondering, Vedant Mahajan co-owns MVM Entertainment with two of his friends, an event organising company. Before moving to London, the heartthrob made it big in India and later in the UK.

What are your thoughts on Nysa Devgan being in an alleged relationship with Vedant Mahajan? Tell us in the space below.

