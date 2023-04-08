Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma never miss to shell out major BFF goals. Both of them are one of the most celebrated actors of B-town and share a warm equation with each other. The duo worked in two films, Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Anushka slapped Ranbir for real while shooting a scene in ADHM to make it organic. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ranbir and Anushka are both phenomenal artists, and over the years, they have proved their mettle as an actor by delivering some power–packed performances. They both appeared in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in the year 2016, and their chemistry was highly appreciated by the audience.

Recently, a BTS Video from the film ADHM was shared on an Instagram account, where we can see Ranbir Kapoor talking about Anushka Sharma and said she is a very organic actor and someone who is really into the moment. The actor revealed that she slapped him for real to make the scene organic and left him angry. The viral video garnered a lot of views and netizens were quick to react. They bombarded the comment section with hilarious comments and didn’t leave a chance to take a savage dig at Ranbir by dragging Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone‘s names.

One of the users wrote, “One from Deepika and one from Katrina.”

“The feminine urge to slap your best friend for no reason.”

“She is good friends with Katrina, uska badla le rahi thi.”

“Anushka doesn’t take anyone’s shit like a boss.”

“Them being upset and angry are also too much fun to watch.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sharma Fanpage (@anushkaaforlife)

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with Shraddha Kapoor, and the film was well-received by the audience. He is now gearing up for the release of Animal.

