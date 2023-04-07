Salman Khan is among the Bollywood A-listers who enjoy a massive fan following. However, the actor has often found himself in the middle of controversies and is now even receiving death threats. As Khan recently received a threat call from Lawrence Bishnoi that shook Bollywood. Now, in order to stay safe, Salman Khan has reportedly switched his ride to a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV and it costs a fortune.

Last month, the Tiger Zinda Hai star’s team member received a death threat via email. As a result, Mumbai police beefed up security outside the actor’s Galaxy apartment. The police even registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC. Mumbai Police even booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Rohit Garg, and Goldie Brar for sending the emails to the actor’s office.

Salman Khan was recently spotted at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The star-studded event saw Bollywood and various Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet. At the ceremony, the actor reportedly arrived in a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. It seems that Khan is trying to stay safe amid the threats that led him to change his car.

According to HT Auto, Salman Khan’s new bulletproof vehicle has replaced his bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC200. As Nissan does not retail the Patrol in India, the Dabangg star must have imported it privately. The vehicle is popular in South East Asia and the Middle East and is among the best bulletproof cars.

Moreover, the Nissan Patrol car reportedly comes with B6 or B7 levels of protection. The B6-level protection features 41 mm thick glass, and a person sitting in the car is even safe against a high-powered rifle. On the other hand, the B7-level has 78 mm thick glass, which protects against armour-piercing rounds. While the car is indeed a secure one, it is its cost that would shock you. Salman Khan’s new addition to his car collection is around Rs 2 crores.

