Those who live and breathe Bollywood might identify Sajjad Delafrooz as the merciless terrorist Abu Usman in Tiger Zinda Hai that earned him thousands of new fans. And now the actor opens up on making headway in Bollywood as a foreigner, and not signing enough projects.

He is unarguably one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He has carved a niche for himself in the industry. While the actor is currently one of the most sought after, Sajjad opens up on how it took time for him to understant the ways of Bollywood and not signing enough projects. The actor goes on to say, ” I am not from India. I did not know the ways of the entertainment industry. Infact, it was much later that I understood the concept of ‘out of sight, out of mind’. I am an artiste and I want to experiment with my work, I want versatality but at the same time I would never ever repeat the mistake of not signing enough projects. “

Sajjad Delafrooz adds, “Now, I do regret not doing certain projects like WAR. I passed up that opportunity because of the dates. But now I know better, and if the opportunity to work with a director like Siddharth Anand comes again, I will not let it go.”

The actor further added, “To survive in the industry, you have to do a lot more than just act. One needs to be on top of their game and also just put yourself out there. So now, I am consciously putting in a lot of effort to work in more number of films.”

On the work front, apart from ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘, Sajjad was also seen in a web series called ‘Special OPS’, and ‘Freddy’ alongside Kartik Aaryan.

