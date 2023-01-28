Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan has been Tweeting non-stop about Bollywood’s biggest release Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Earlier the self-proclaimed critic called it the biggest flop of Bollywood, however, he later changed his stance and has now been calling it the biggest hit. After Pathaan, KRK is now eyeing Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s release so that he could review it.

Earlier, the self-claimed critics had called Brahmastra the last film he’d review. However, he later reviewed Vikram Vedha too and then said he’d stop after Pathaan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, KRK penned a series of tweets begging Salman Khan to allow him to review Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and others in pivotal roles. In his Tweet, KRK revealed that SK has court orders against him to not review the film. However, the Deshdroshi actor has now been begging for the same on social media.

Taking to Twitter KRK wrote, “Dear super star @BeingSalmanKhan Sahab, Can you please give me permission to review teaser of your film #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan? Me and public will be thankful for your generosity. People pls RT to convince Salman Bhai.” When a troll told him, “Aapko review banne ke liye bhik maangna pad raha hai. Kya din aagaye,” he said in his response, “I love Public and public Ke Liye Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta Hun. Jail Bhi Jaa Sakta Hun. Public support is my life.”

KRK further asked tagged the veteran scriptwriter and superstar’s father Salim Khan and wrote, “Sir @luvsalimkhan Sahab you said on TV Ki Kisi Ko forgive Karna Sabse Badi Khairaat Hai. If you really believe in this, then pls ask #SalmanKhan Sahab to allow me to review his films. I promise to not make fun of him. I will just talk about film like a professional critic.”

Dear super star @BeingSalmanKhan Sahab, Can you please give me permission to review teaser of your film #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan? Me and public will be thankful for your generosity.

People pls RT to convince Salman Bhai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 28, 2023

Sir @luvsalimkhan Sahab you said on TV Ki Kisi Ko forgive Karna Sabse Badi Khairaat Hai. If you really believe in this, then pls ask #SalmanKhan Sahab to allow me to review his films. I promise to not make fun of him. I will just talk about film like a professional critic. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 28, 2023

KRK later revealed, “Salman Khan is having court order that I can’t review his film. I am a law-abiding citizen so I can’t break law. Public is requesting me to review film #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser. Therefore I am requesting Salman Khan to allow me to review it. Salman also should respect Public.”

Salman Khan is having court order that I can’t review his film. I am a law-abiding citizen so I can’t break law. Public is requesting me to review film #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser. Therefore I am requesting Salman Khan to allow me to review it. Salman also should respect Public. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 28, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Worried That Hollywood Might Steal ‘RRR’ Creator SS Rajamouli From Indian Cinema: “He’s Like The Perfect Director For A DC Or A Marvel Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News