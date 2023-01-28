Sonam Kapoor is currently embracing the most glorious part of her life which happens to be motherhood. The actress welcomed her first child Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja last year and ever since then, she’s been busy parenting him and experiencing some of the best moments of her life. Last night, Sonam looked radiant in a black anarkali suit as she was snapped in the city attending Masaba Gupta’s wedding party and is now getting trolled by netizens for her fashion sense on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kapoor happens to be quite popular on social media with over 34 million followers on Instagram. She’s also quite bold when it comes to expressing her mind and never shies away from taking a stand on political issues in the country.

Now coming back to the topic, Sonam Kapoor attended BFF Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra’s wedding party in a beautiful black anarkali suit and looked magnificent as usual. She styled her suit with a pearl choker and earrings and finished the look with bold red lips.

Sonam Kapoor donned a neat bun to complete the look and accessorised it with a small pearl sling bag. Uff, she really has got the best fashion genes of her parents!

Take a look at her video below:

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Yehi logo ko fashion ka gyan deti thi….ab iska fashion dekho😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “Ye toh anil kapoor ka bada beta h na ? Handsome lag rha h 😬😬”

A third user commented, “Aunty….😜😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Sonam Kapoor for her latest fashionable outing in the city? Tell us in the space below.

