Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular and successful stars in Bollywood right now. Not just that, she also happens to be one of the highest-paid actresses in showbiz and has done some incredible work in Hindi cinema over the years. The beauty recently shared a lovely picture with Jannat Zubair on her Instagram and now netizens are reacting to it while trolling Zubair in the comments section on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Both Shraddha and Jannat are massively popular on social media with over 77 million and 45 million followers respectively on their Instagram. They both also happen to be very active on the photo-sharing site and often give a glimpse of their personal and professional lives to fans there.

Now talking about the recent upload on social media, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a picture with Jannat Zubair with a caption that read, “You na 😍 didn’t want to let go of our hug only 😘 Love you @jannatzubair29 💜”

In the picture, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen wearing a black and yellow coloured shacket that she styled with stocking and Jannat Zubair on the other hand wore a white corset top that she paired with black pants.

Take a look at their picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Reacting to their picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “😢😢😢 sharadha ab ye din dekhna tha.”

Another user commented, “App karne lagi na mam bakch*di ye tik toker se dur raha kizia warna kabhi apki movie nahi chalegi.”

A third user commented, “Baskin Robbins Ice Cream with 1 rupee ki Barf waali pepsi.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Shraddha Kapoor for sharing a picture with Jannat Zubair on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

