There is no way one can not be aware of the dent that SS Rajamouli has created globally with his monster of a game-changer Magnum Opus RRR. The movie that released worldwide last year has managed to not just bag a Golden Globe so far but even get nominated at the Oscars in a main category. The west is celebrating the filmmaker like never before and there are even rumours that he is eyed by many big wigs out there. Anurag Kashyap who is a fan of the director is now worried about the same.

For the unversed, RRR is a force to reckon and the movie has spread like wildfire across the globe. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles, the film has managed to earn a massive box office and even brought an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. While all of that continues, we cannot ignore the fact that the world now wants to work with Rajamouli.

Talking about the same is Anurag Kashyap now who has confessed his worries that the west might steal SS Rajamouli from Indian cinema. The Dev D filmmaker calls him a perfect fit for the DC and Marvel cinematic universes and that he can make a big difference. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a chat with News18 (via Hindustan Times), Anurag Kashyap spoke about how the conversation about collaboration between the west and the Indian cinema have been going on for a while. He added that with SS Rajamouli it can become like the west can entirely steal him from us and not simply collaborate.

“Everybody in the West is trying to reach out to Rajamouli now. He’s the kind of filmmaker who can make a massive difference. He’s like the perfect director for a DC or a Marvel film. Conversations about collaborations between India and the West have been going on for a very long time. But with SS Rajamouli, it wouldn’t be a collaboration. What will happen is that they will steal him from us,” Anurag Kashyap said.

The filmmaker also spoke about how SS Rajamouli shot Naati Naatu in Ukraine for 12 consecutive days. Anurag said, “It’s so hard to pull [something like that] off. I would give up right there thinking that shooting for a song sequence would take me so many number of days. And here’s a director who pursues a sequence and takes as many days as required to shoot it! That takes a lot of vision, courage and nerves of steel. And that has translated.”

While Steven Spielberg has offered SS Rajamouli a platform if he wishes to enter Hollywood, only time can tell what the RRR creator wishes to do. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

