Shah Rukh Khan has kick-started 2023 with a bang! After 4 long years of wait, SRK is all set to entertain his fans with 3 big releases which have already begun! SRK’s first release of 2023 has already created a buzz among the masses and it’s created havoc on and off social media. Later in the year, the superstar will star in Rajkumar Hirani Dunki and then in Atlee’s Jawan announcement which was made last year.

For the unversed, Pathaan has been creating and shattering box office records. On the very first day, the film became the first Hindi movie to collect 100 crores on its opening day.

Amid the box office success of Pathaan, a not-so-old video of Shah Rukh Khan has emerged on the web and it sees him predicting the future. The clip is from his Pathaan promotion at Sharjah Book Authority where he was asked about his big releases in 2023. In his response, he said that they are going to be superhit films.

At the event, when asked if a film’s release still makes him nervous, he replied to the journalist saying, “People think I am pompous if I answer it the way I would like to answer it honestly. But because I promise you, are doing the interview, I am going to be honest. I don’t think I need to be nervous. They are going to be all superhit films.

Now I would like to explain the lack of arrogance in this statement. That’s the belief I sleep with, that’s the belief, I wake up with. That’s the belief that makes me, at the age of 57, go and do stunts, jump, and work 18 hours a day. If I did not have that belief at the end of it all I am going to make a great product that lots of people are going to like I will not be able to do it.”

Watch the video below which has been shared by the journalist Faye D’Souza on her Instagram account:

Soon after the clip surfaced on the web, Shah Rukh Khan’s couldn’t help but shower him love. A user wrote, “out of all the languages he could have spoken, he chose facts,” while another said, “In the wise words of Rakhee Sawant: “Shahrukh Khan purey desh ki jaan hai.”

A third user ever said, “Prediction? For real? It’s just confidence in his product. It could’ve gone both ways.” “Belief and prediction are not synonyms,” wrote another!

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki and Jawan will see him uniting with Taapsee Pannu and Nayanthara, respectively! Jawan will hit the screens on June 2 while Dunki will release on December December 22.

