Pathaan Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): All hail Shah Rukh Khan, because this superstar is here to stay! Fans waited with bated breath for 4 long years to witness their favourite on the big screens. This was the ‘live or leave’ situation for SRK whose career was pretty much dwindling after the Zero debacle. Well, he made a comeback and a smashing one!

In the first two days, Siddharth Anand directorial raked in a total of 127.50 crores (123 crores in Hindi). The film turned out to be a historic affair on day 1 not just in Hindi but the worldwide market. Bollywood needed a revival and Shah Rukh Khan gave us the best possible one.

Today was a normal working day and of course, collections wouldn’t have been in the same league as the past two days. But they certainly were way beyond expectations and the movie maintained its strong momentum at the ticket windows. As per the early trends flowing in, Pathaan is bringing in collections in the range of 34-36 crores on day 3. It’s absolutely superb hold and the film is enjoying good repeat audience.

A good start was seen in morning shows but post afternoon shows, Pathaan picked up beyond expectations and now even night shows are performing really well.

And with that, Pathaan’s total collections now come to about 161.50 to 163.50 crores (inclusive of all languages) in just 3 days. This indeed is an earth-shattering total, given the fact that 2 days of out the 3 were normal working days. KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) had garnered a total of 143.64 crores during the same span but clearly, Shah Rukh Khan has gone way past that number.

The upcoming weekend will further witness a rise in footfalls, so truly Shah Rukh Khan is set for a mammoth affair at the box office. Overseas collections have been highly favourable too, contributing to a massive worldwide total.

