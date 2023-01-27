Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has created a riot at the box office not just in India but all across the globe. After the historic opening day, the collections went sky-high on the Republic Day holiday. While India is going crazy after the film, SRK’s pull in overseas too is being witnessed by everyone. In a surprising fact, the biggie has even left James Cameron’s Avatar 2, and below is all you need to know!

Avatar 2 is the biggest hit of the season and by surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film has become the highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era. A few days back, it completed a month in theatres and still showing no signs of exhaustion and in the latest news, it crossed Avengers: Infinity War.

Now, what if we say that none other than Pathaan overtook Avatar 2 on a single day at the worldwide box office? Yes, the thing has happened and that’s the day when the Shah Rukh Khan starrer arrived in theatres. On Wednesday, SRK’s magnum opus earned a whopping $13 million across the globe, thus surpassing the Avatar sequel on that particular day as it earned $10 million.

Crazy, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Pathaan, which was embroiled in a controversy surrounding a saffron colour bikini, has smashed box office records of Hindi films. It registered a record opening of 57 crores (nett) across India. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, released in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Of the 57 crores of the film’s business, 55 crores came from the Hindi version and the rest 2 crores came from Telugu and Tamil versions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

