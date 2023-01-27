After running in theatres for four weeks, Ved has now crossed the 57 crores mark. The film had been earning over 1 crore right till last Sunday and then finally came down to the 50 lakhs range on Monday. The situation was similar on Tuesday and Wednesday as well but then there was a further push in collections on Thursday owing to the Republic Day holiday.

Currently standing at 57.50 crores*, the film is still finding some screens and shows for it in Maharashtra, its target territory. Of course, there is this huge Pathaan wave all over but then the job has been done for the Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza starrer. All that it has to do now is to hang in there for a couple of weeks more. While the 60 crores mark would certainly be crossed by the romantic drama, it would need quite some push to cover that distance between 62 crores to 65 crores. It would be tough, but interesting to be attempted for sure.

One now waits to see in which direction Riteish Deshmukh will move. He continues to be a popular name in Hindi cinema but then in Marathi, he has tasted blood not just as an actor but also a producer and a director. A blockbuster like this is very rare in Marathi cinema and he has scored the second biggest ever in history with his maiden attempt as a director, which is truly commendable. Good times are indeed there in the film industry today and the super success of Ved is a welcome addition.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

