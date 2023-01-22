Ved is currently in its fourth week and continues to collect well at the box office. After bringing in 50.80 crores in its first three weeks, the film went on to have a very good start to the fourth week with 1.35 crores coming in. This was especially brilliant since the collections went on to more than double the Thursday numbers of 62 lakhs, which is very rare. The momentum has continued well into Friday as well with 1.50 crores* more being collected, as a result of which the total now stands at 53.65 crores*.

The film will now easily come close to 56 crores mark by the close of the fourth weekend and then add a couple of crores more in weekdays to follow to conclude the fourth week at 58 crores. From there, it would be all about sustaining a week to have a lifetime in the vicinity of 65 crores, which would be a brilliant total. This was also the target set for the film after the first week weeks brought in 20.67 crores and 20.18 crores respectively. Of course, the idea was to have the film beat Sairat’s lifetime of 75 crores but then that film was on a different level together.

Still, at least when compared to all other Marathi films that have been released post its arrival, Ved is continuing to win the battle in a very big way with no other release even coming close to it. In the current times, a 50 crores+ total is a rarity even for a Hindi film and here the Ritiesh Deshmukh film has done that with effortless ease and is going far ahead of it. With the actor seeing excellent success coming his way as a director, one now waits to see him announce a Bollywood directorial outing next.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited for Ved.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

