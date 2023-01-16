After breaking records in Marathi, Ved is now turning out to be one of the top-grossing films for Riteish Deshmukh when compared to his Bollywood films as well. Of course, in terms of his solo successes, the film had already surpassed Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya long back. However, now the film is fetching better numbers than his multi-starrer and ensemble affairs as well.

The film has so far collected 48.42 crores* after Sunday was quite good again at 3.40 crores*. In the process, it has surpassed the lifetime scores of Riteish Deshmukh’s Bollywood films Marjaavaan [47.78 crores], Double Dhamaal [45 crores] and Kya Super Kool Hain Hum [45.14 crores] as well. Of course, the last two films in the list had released a decade back but then the ticket prices at which they were playing back then at all-India multiplexes are pretty much comparable to the multiplexes and single screens where Ved is currently playing. Hence, the footfalls are pretty much on similar lines.

From here, it’s going to be a further set of records for Riteish Deshmukh to break when it comes to his own movies. Next up is Heyy Babyy [50 crores] which would be crossed by tomorrow. Then it would be Humshakals which had a lifetime score of 65 crores. This would also be the lifetime target that Ved has and anything over and above would anyways be an added bonus.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

