Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is all set to hit theatres on 25th January and the excitement is at its peak. The film is releasing in three Indian languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and the advance booking is in full swing. Considering the initial pre-sales response at the box office, the actioner is expected to score a huge day 1. But will it be huge enough to enter into the top 10 Indian openers of all time? Let’s take a look at it below!

In the past few years, South Indian films have taken over the box office and Bollywood no longer holds supremacy. The thing is, South Indian dubbed films are getting love and appreciation in the Hindi belt too. On the contrary, Bollywood films are yet to strengthen their appeal in South regions. As a result, films like RRR, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF Chapter 2 are hitting the century on the opening day itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, only the above-mentioned films have hit the 100 crore mark on day 1 in India. For Pathaan, to touch that mark is impossible but it surely has a strong chance to get into the top 10 list and rank much above Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and War. Take a look at the complete list below:

RRR (2022) – 134 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – 121 crores

KGF Chapter 2 (2022) – 116 crores

Saaho (2019) – 88 crores

2.0 (2018) – 63 crores

War (2019) – 53.35 crores

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) – 52.50 crores

Thugs Of Hindostan (2018) – 52.25 crores

Beast (2022) – 49.30 crores

Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022) – 47.20 crores

(note: the collection is inclusive of all languages)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 9 (Worldwide): Thalapathy Vijay & Ajith Kumar’s Films Slow Down After Pongal Craze, Still Maintain A Steady Pace

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News