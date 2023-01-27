Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan – Clearly, these are the Bollywood stars with whom Deepika Padukone loves to work with most. The roaring opening of Pathaan has shown yet again that her ‘jodi’ with Shah Rukh is the best in the business!

This is only the second time that she has created a hat-trick of biggies with an actor after scoring a hat-trick of successes with beau Ranveer Singh. Prior to that she has also enjoyed a good opening each with Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, and that too twice over.

This is how the Top-10 openers of Deepika Padukone look like:

Pathaan – 57 crores

Happy New Year – 44.97 crores

Chennai Express – 33.10 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 19.45 crores

Padmaavat – 19 crores (excluding paid previews)

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela – 15.73 crores

Race 2 – 15.10 crores

Bajirao Mastani – 12.80 crores

Cocktail – 11 crores

Tamasha – 10.87 crores

Her biggest grosser so far remains Padmaavat which incidentally didn’t take a start in her Top-3. However, it went on to enter the 300 Crore Club, something which is going to be a cakewalk for Pathaan from here. Meanwhile, with Shah Rukh Khan she has delivered a couple of double centuries in the form of Chennai Express and Happy New Year, both of which opened quite big. In fact Happy New Year in particular held the record for being the biggest opener ever for Bollywood till Thugs of Hindostan came calling.

Each of her three biggies with Ranveer Singh were Sanjay Leela Bhansali affairs, though in all fairness, the lead (in true terms) opposite her in Padmaavat was Shahid Kapoor. With Ranbir Kapoor, she has given two memorable films in the form of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Cocktail. Over a period of time both have emerged as cult affairs. As for Saif Ali Khan, he had a good time with Deepika in Cocktail (and before that Love Aaj Kal) while in Race 2 they had a typical Abbas-Mustan style twisted pairing.

Next up for Deepika Padukone is Prabhas starrer Project K, which would be followed by Fighter. Then, Rohit Shetty has also announced that she is the Lady Singham, though it has to be seen that would it be as a part of Singham 3 or a dedicated film with her as the central lead.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

