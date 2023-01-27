Pathaan Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: Shah Rukh Khan mania truly has no boundaries. The superstar arrived with his comeback film on a non-holiday and raked in whopping 55 crores. It managed to create mammoth records for Bollywood amid the negative boycott trends. Looks like the fever continues and another blockbuster day is on the cards. Scroll below for details.

It was quite a smart choice to release the film on a non-holiday. While footfalls on opening day were quite a risk, the positive word of mouth boosted the second day with massive footfalls and given that it was a holiday (Republic Day), only sky was the limit. That’s what happened with about 68 crores* coming in.

Of course, there is going to be a slight usual drop because it is the last working day of the week. But it looks like Pathaan truly has the Shah Rukh Khan blessing as Day 3 shows strong advance booking trends. As for the morning occupancy, shows in about 25-28% have been registered all across the nation. That is indeed tremendous and proof of what it is truly like to live the title ‘superstar.’

The evening shows will further witness an upward trend and since it marks the beginning of the weekend, late-night shows will also be completely filled all over.

Meanwhile, trade analysts have been predicting at least 35 crores for Day 3 only in Hindi, and if that happens, Shah Rukh Khan will set all new records at the box office. What is also interesting is to note that this is the phase where Bollywood films were tanking back to back and the industry really needed a saviour.

