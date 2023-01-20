After Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar is back with yet another tale in Selfiee. Directed By Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha the film has been in the making for quite some time now. Now after teasing fans with different posters and videos, makers have dropped yet another poster of the film. Yes, that’s true! The 2nd intriguing poster of this year’s much-awaited film Selfiee is here and its official trailer will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Recently, in a surprising turn of events, makers have made an interesting announcement that has left all the Akki and SRK fans excited. Scroll down for more details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a unique storyline and fascinating onscreen jodi of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi for the first time, Sefliee is all set to hit theatres on February 24, 2023. A while back, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a new poster that featured in a cutout poster alongside Emraan, who’s busy taking a selfie with his cutout. The actress revealed the film’s trailer will be dropped on January 22 which will be attached to Pathaan.

Captioning the poster he wrote, “Dono ka dil ek hi superstar ke liye dhadakta hai. Gear up for a unique story of a superstar and his superfan! #SelfieeTrailer coming out on 22nd January! #Selfiee releasing on 24th February only in cinemas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Pathaan is led by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and it also stars Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and others in pivotal roles. After 4 long years, the film, which will mark SRK’s comeback on the big screen, is slated to hit on January 25, 2023.

Star Studios Presents Selfiee in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape Of Good Films. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen, Selfiee releases in theatres on February 24, 2023.

Must Read: Karan Johar Picks Telugu Cinema Over Bollywood Slamming Stars For Charging 20 Crore Who Fail To Give Even 5 Crore’s Opening, Says “Delusion Is One Disease That Has No Vaccine”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News