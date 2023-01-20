Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is all set to get married to his longtime sweetheart Radhika Merchant. Last night Anant and Radhika had an engagement party where all the big celebs from Bollywood like Aishwarya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone to cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar graced the party, putting their fashion foot forward.

Our social media feed is filled with celebs entering Mukesh Ambani’s house for the party and paparazzi clicking their photos. So, today we bring you the list of the celebs who made statement with their fashion affair and who missed the memo on how to dress up! Scroll below to check out the hits and the misses in terms of fashion affairs from the engagement party.

The Bests:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone opted for a red silk saree with golden embroidery on it and paired it with a matching blouse. She kept her look minimal with some smokey eyes and n*de lip shade. But what caught our attention was her broad pearl choker and danglers. She looked quite the best of herself!

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh always makes it to a point where he is fashionably amazing. He chose to wear a black satin kurta with black pyjamas and paired it with a sequined black ethnic jacket over it and completed his look with gelled back hair!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)



All the white in vision!

Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday opted for a white outfit, and every diva looked like a goddess in their own attire!

While Katrina looked stunning in a white bralette, skirt and a layered long full-sleeved jacket, Ananya Panday wore a white self-embroidered lehenga and kept it chic with just a maang teeka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor wore a simple sequined white lehenga and paired it with a choker set that added a charm to her look. And Sara Ali Khan opted for a white embroidered kurta set with sharara pants. She added a dupatta with fringes that even added an edge in her. She kept it classy with only a pair of earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked amazing as always in a shimmery silver sequined lehenga choli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)



Aryan Khan

Well, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has stepped in the fashion world as he looked dashing in a black shimmery blazer set.

The Misses:

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan has always been fashionably aware. However, last night at the engagement party, she wore a long kaleidoscope gown with a plunging neckline and cut-out detailing. And we think she could have done better!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)



Salman Khan

Well, clearly Salman Khan didn’t get the memo on how to dress up, which is why he came wearing a simple kurta and pyjama. A total bleh for us!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)



Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar surely needs a stylist as what he wore for the engagement party doesn’t even count as dress up. He wore a simple brown kurta with black trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a golden zari detailing anarkali and paired it with a green dupatta – and this style of hers is getting too repetitive now. What do you think?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Well, the engagement party was surely a star-studded affair and even though the fashion affair wasn’t upto the mark, it was great to witness all the stars coming together for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party!

Let us know who’s look you liked the most!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

