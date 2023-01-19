



Fashion is something very subjective it varies from person to person, while some experiment a lot, while others stick to a particular style. Then there are models who dare to wear outfits that will completely leave you shocked, like supermodel Bella Hadid! She is often spotted in unconventional outfits and definitely makes the headlines.

Bella is the sister of Gigi Hadid, and both sisters have an immense fan following on social media; their accounts are filled with photographs from several of their photoshoots, events and outings that serves as inspiration for all fashion enthusiasts.

A lot of her fans have made fan pages dedicated to Bella Hadid, who devotedly posts pictures of her, like this throwback picture of her from 2018. As we mentioned earlier, she is known for her bold fashion choices; this time, she wore a nude-coloured bondage-styled body stocking. Yep, you read that all right! from head to toe, she was covered in a semi-sheer stocking with the same coloured stripes all over. The upper portion of her outfit was corset styled with a deep plunging neckline that almost spilled out her b**bs. Her nude high-waisted p*nty underneath her bodysuit looked the same as her top portion, like a co-ord set.

Bella Hadid kept her brunette locks open and parted in the middle as they framed her beautiful countenance. For makeup, she went for heavy mascara on her eyes with a tinge of highlighter in the corners of her eyes and the other high points of her face. She wore a full coverage foundation with concealer giving depth to the face. Her contouring was on point, with a generous amount of blush on her cheeks. For her lips, also she chose a nude-coloured lip shade and some gloss over it.

For accessories, she kept the neck portion free of any jewellery; as we can see, her voluptuous bust was all that she needed in that area. Bella Hadid wore stacks of bangles and bracelets on both her hands and a few rings as well. She also carried a small shiny purse to add a bit of dazzle to that monochrome ensemble. Check out the picture of the supermodel, which was posted on Twitter.

bella hadid’s mugler outfit will stay in history kids will learn about it at school pic.twitter.com/5OcRJtZzhe — andriana シ (@MUGLERMIND) January 18, 2023

What are your thoughts on Bella’s look? Let us know in the comment section and for more updates on fashion, stay tuned to Koimoi!

