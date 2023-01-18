Jennifer Lopez is one hot actress who even at 53 still manages to slay looks 20 and 30-year-olds find difficult. The actress – who recently married actor Ben Affleck, has been dishing out fashion goals for years and the 2021 MET Gala was no different.

While all eyes were on her to see whether she and Ben made their red carpet debut after getting back together, JLo got the public talking about her look. So what s*xy ensemble did she wear there? Well, scroll down to know more about her look and how she styled it.

To the 2021 MET Gala, Jennifer Lopez slayed in a s*xy Ralph Lauren creation. The chocolate brown dress featured a plunged neckline – that ran steeply from her shoulders to her belly button and was held together by a simple self-coloured-almost- transparent fabric, and a thigh-high leg slit on one side. The wide and deep neckline aided the actress in flaunting her b**bs as she look way too hot to handle and the s*xy slit showed off her well-tonned legs.

Jennifer Lopez accessorized the look with a faux fur/feather-detailed wrap – that she wore across her shoulders during the pre-event shoot and carried in her hand on the red carpet as well as a gigantic cowgirl hat. Her jewellery for the event included a giant statement silver necklace, a leather choker, complimenting leather bracelet and long silver earrings. Lopez wrapped the look with a pair of metallic silver strappy stilettos from her own DSW line.

For her hair, Jennifer had her blond locks tied in a pony that fell on her back as gracefully as a pony’s tail. As for her makeup, Lopez went for a dewy look (that was shadowed by the brim of her cowgirl hat) which consisted of pink lips and some highlights on her cheeks

Doesn’t this 2021 look of Jennifer Lopez look way too hot and s*xy? From 1-10, how much would you rate her on the hotness scale? Let us know in the comments.

