Ben Affleck who has performed Batman enjoys a huge fan base and has left his fans awestruck with his acting, he we will be seen reprising his role of Batman in the upcoming DCEU movie The Flash. Well, along with his phenomenal acting, he is also a well-known director.

Affleck has directed many successful films including Gone Baby Gone, Argo, The Town, and many more. It is no more a secret that Affleck was directing a Batman movie that would involve Joseph Manganiello reprising his role of Deathstroke to play a major antagonist. However, the promising project was left incomplete due to some differences. Now, according to reports, James Gunn is in talks with Ben Affleck to direct an upcoming DC movie and fans have a special request. Read the details below.

According to a Fandomwire, Ben Affleck fans are demanding his return as DC director for the Deathstroke movie. Notably, after his departure from the project, Matt Reeves was hired to recreate a different storyline from the upcoming Batman movie and he went on to remove Deathstroke altogether and created an entirely different plot along with Peter Craig. However, many fans believed that the movie that have been much better if the makers would have adopted the former’s Batman plot that involved Deathstroke getting to know about Batman’s real identity.

Now, the fans want to see Deathstroke as the main character and want to watch the character on the screen under the direction of Ben Affleck to create ‘darkest’ Batman film. In fact, American filmmaker Zack Sunder who has directed films like Dawn of Justice, and Man Of Steel, among others, had also shared his excitement to see Affleck in a movie focusing on Batman VS Deathstroke, which was never completed.

Fans want Ben Affleck to direct a Deathstroke movie and asked James Gunn to let Joe Manganiello star in his directorial debut. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

