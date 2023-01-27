Shah Rukh Khan is like a wounded lion who is destroying the previous box office records effortlessly. His Pathaan is on a rampage mode and no one really knows what’s going to stop it at the box office. After blockbuster collections in the first 2 days, we’re now ready to witness surprise yet again today i.e. on day 3. Here’s how much it ended up collecting in advance booking!

SRK coming back to the big screens after 4 years was always going to be special but this is something else. In the first 2 days, history has been written and now, even on a working day, the film is showing no signs of slowing down. Of course, a drop is inevitable after coming from a holiday like Republic Day, but despite that, the magnum opus will be putting on a fantastic total.

Now, As per the trade reports, Pathaan has amassed mind-blowing ticket sales worth 14.10 crores gross for day 3. This advance booking is the closing figure i.e. the collection before the first show of day 3 started. It’s simply massive considering today is a regular working day. In the post-pandemic era, many Bollywood biggies have taken openings smaller than what Shah Rukh Khan’s film has achieved through advance booking on day 3. Insane!

With such a sale, are we going to witness Pathaan scoring 30 crore+ on the third day? Well, anything can happen as the film is more of an event all across the nation.

