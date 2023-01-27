Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 16 (Worldwide): Yet another day of minting money for Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar at the ticket windows. Their movies were released over two weeks ago and a big clash was witnessed between the superstars. We know the clear winner, but what’s the situation currently? Scroll below for more details.

Thalapathy Vijay led film has so far led the race with a notable difference. It is currently racing towards the 300 crore club but that looks like a challenging feat. There’s no denying that the film has slowed down and the collections have dropped. Similar is the scenario with Ajith Kumar starrer which is so close yet so far to the 200 crore club.

As per the latest box office updates, Varisu has now made a total collection of 267.96 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Out of this, India’s nett contributes to 157.60 crores and gross collections are 185.96 crores. The remaining 82 crores gross have been raked in from the overseas market.

On the other hand, Thunivu has brought in worldwide collections of 182.86 crores. Out of this, the Indian market has contributed to 110.90 crores nett and 130.86 crores gross. The remaining 52 crores gross are from the overseas market.

It is to be noted that both Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar’s films have added about 2 crores to their collections despite the Republic Day holiday. Looks like the saturation point is almost near but the upcoming weekend could be the only last opportunity to rise. Let’s wait and watch how that turns out to be!

