Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan was released on the 25th but even before the release, the film broke many records at the box office. And well, post the release, it has become history and the makers are currently on cloud nine. Earlier today, Union Minister Anurag Thakur in a conversation slammed the #BoycottPathaan trolls while appreciating the SRK starrer and gave an insightful answer supporting his statement. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. While the film is currently receiving immense love from the fans across the globe, prior to the release, we witnessed a lot of boycott trends where netizens mercilessly trolled the actors, especially Deepika wearing saffron coloured bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by ANI, Union Minister Anurag Thakur spoke at an event and indirectly quoted Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ without taking its name and said, “Our movies are today earning praise worldwide. When people talk negative… they just ruin the environment. And just to spoil the narrative, sometimes people comment without full information.”

Anurag Thakur further added, “This also leads to damage. This should not happen.” The Union Minister further said, “The government has a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which clears a movie before it hits cinema halls. They review all aspects. It’s only after their review that a movie reaches the halls.”

Meanwhile, Pathaan is doing incredibly well at the box office and while other films were struggling in the theatres, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has come as a breath of fresh air for all the critics, traders and fans out there.

What are your thoughts on Anurag Thakur slamming the boycott Bollywood trend? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Javed Akhtar Breaks Silence On ‘Boycott Bollywood’ Trend: “We Are A Nation Of ‘Movie Bhakts’ Our Films Spread Goodwill In The World”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News