Preity Zinta is known as ‘Dimple Queen’. The actress ruled the 90s like a boss and delivered many blockbusters. She is known for picking up unconventional roles that her contemporaries would have not been able to pull off so nonchalantly. Apart from her strong screen presence, she had painted headlines in past for her relationships as well.

Preity is one fiery actress. She never minces her words. From talking about underworld threats, taking a stand for herself in a relationship to being the first actress to own an IPL team, she has undeniably taken some note-worthy decisions. Though Preity is a quite private person, her equation with Yuvraj Singh during the IPL days grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Today, we bring to you a throwback story when she spoke about her ‘relationship status’ with Yuvraj Singh. Scroll down to read the details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Preity Zinta’s IPL team did wonders on the playground but it was her closeness with Yuvraj Singh that ruled headlines back then. Their sparkling chemistry was hard to miss. Many speculated that the duo was dating but the rumuours weren’t true Years, later the actress addressed the rumours and denied it. During a conversation with DNA, Preity said, “I am a private person. I am amazed when I see too much written about my life, without being confirmed by me. It has stopped bothering me, but there are a few things that I have taken to my heart. When I was linked to Yuvraj Singh and Brett Lee. I will never forget that. They are my brothers I have personally to visit them and tie Rakhi.”

Talking more about her bond with Yuvi (amid his wedding) Preity Zinta further said, “Do you know the wedding date? I am asking because I need to have a special Rakhi gift for him (laughs). I am happy that he is getting hitched. We share a great bond.”

Preity and Yuvi both have moved on in their life and are happily married to their respective partners. For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Throws A Fan’s Phone After Allowing Him To Take Selfies, Angry Netizens Troll “Yeh Toh Real Life Main Makkar Nikla”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News