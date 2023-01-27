Ranbir Kapoor happens to be one of the bankable and talented actors in Bollywood. The actor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ opposite Shraddha Kapoor and this will be the first time that the two will be seen together on the silver screen. Earlier today, Ranbir was papped in the city and in a viral video, he threw away a fan’s phone after allowing him to take multiple selfies and angry netizens are now reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

Ranbir is one of the most popular actors in the country and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actor doesn’t have an official Instagram account but has fan pages dedicated to him who keeps a track of his day-to-day activities. Now coming back to the topic, Kapoor was snapped in the city earlier today and gracefully acknowledged the paps and fans who had come to see him.

Amid the same, Ranbir Kapoor threw a fan’s phone after allowing him to take multiple selfies and his gesture didn’t go well with the netizens for obvious reasons who are now reacting to the video on social media and trolling him for the same.

Instant Bollywood shared on the video on their Instagram, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Reacting to Ranbir Kapoor’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Yeah kya battamizi hai us ne sirf selfie hi to li hai itna kya attitude 😡”

Another user commented, “Yeh Toh Real life Mai Makkar Nikla 😂😂”

A third user commented, “Is Ranbir ko tameez nhi h kya…how is misbehaving.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Ranbir Kapoor for throwing away a fan’s phone? Tell us in the space below.

