Malaika Arora is among one of the most adored Bollywood divas. She never misses a chance to rule our Instagram feeds. Be it her sartorial fashion choices or her funny banter with her BFFs, she always manages to be in the news. The actress who is currently dating Arjun Kapoor is also a doting mother and she knows well how important it is to be there for your child.

Malaika was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport along with her son Arhaan Khan and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The duo came to see off their son, who studies abroad. Notably, Arhaan was in India for the past month. He was here to celebrate Christmas and New Year with family. Before leaving, Malaika and Arbaaz exchanged a warm hug and netizens can’t stop gushing over their cordial gesture and the way they are co-parenting. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaika Arora looked pretty as usual in a black and white checkered co-ord set, while Arbaaz Khan kept simple as he opted for a white shirt with denims. The duo was at the airport to bid goodbye to their son Arhaan Khan. After watching them together at the airport, netizens were quick to praise them for being always there for Arhaan together. They never bring their personal equation in between when it comes to their son.

One of the users wrote, “This is called co- parenting, only educated people can do it. Hamare yahan toh koi concept hi nhi hai. Ya toh tera, ya toh mera.”

Another user wrote, “Jaroori nhi ki har rishta ladai aur disrespect se khatam ho. Agar mutual understanding ke saath ho toh ek dusre se kabhi aage smile karke toh mil sakte hai.”

“They are adorable giving respect to each other and co-parenting so well.”

A user wrote, “It’s really a good thing as both of them come together whenever it’s about their kid and we should praise them. This reveals how broad-minded they are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 19 years before filing for divorce in the year 2019. Now, both of them have moved on in their lives but continued to be each other’s closest friends. To be honest, they are awwwdorable.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Pathaan: Gaiety’s Manoj Desai Erupts In Joy As Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Enjoys Crazy Response, “Maine Do Din Mein 26,000 Public Ko Dikhaya Hai Picture”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News