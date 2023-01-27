Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan have finally hit the theatres, and it has been breaking and making records. Bollywood celebrities have been expressing their views on social media, and it has been mostly positive. Amidst all, Kangana Ranaut too shared her views on the film, but it has been a bit of a contradiction!

Earlier the actress praised the King Khan starrer film at an event, but on Friday, she took a jibe at the movie by posting a string of remarks on her social media account. She has always been vocal about her opinions and has never been the one to shy away from making bold comments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account to share a thread of Tweets slamming Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan for allegedly showing Pakistan in good light. “All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes, it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan.” She further wrote, “Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies.”

Kangana Ranaut concluded that Pathaan is just a film and will not have that much impact on people. Check out her tweets here.

All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate,I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

Earlier, on Wednesday, she had different views about the film as she praised the film and said, “It is so good. I heard that Pathaan is doing well. Films like these should be successful. I feel Hindi cinema has been left behind, and every person has been trying at their level.” Netizens were quick enough to call out the actress on her contradictory views.

Pathaan’s single day earning is more than your life time earnings — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 27, 2023

Yar fir ho gayi bakwas shuru? Madam aap Hindu Muslim dekhte ho aur viewership me ye angle daal rahe ho. Log Insaan dekhte h. Dharam nahi. Jai hind — Anti Fascist (@iVaibhavGautam) January 27, 2023

Welcome back, KR. Is it true that you praised & promoted Pathaan or is this video edited? https://t.co/kqYoY52Kmt — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) January 27, 2023

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the role of former PM Indira Gandhi in her upcoming biopic, Emergency, which is expected to release this year.

And for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was released in the theatres on 25th January. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Amid Boycott Pathaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Doesn’t Agree With The Cancel Culture In Bollywood: “Agar Films Nahi Hogi Toh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News