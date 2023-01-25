Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back on the micro-blogging site, Twitter and the very first tweet after her return on the platform talks about her upcoming directorial Emergency.

On Tuesday, Kangana took to her Twitter handle to announce her film’s wrap.

Kangana Ranaut also shared a BTS video of her film in which one can see different departments of the film unit coming together to put together her ambitious project. Emergency, which will now enter the post-production stage, has set its release date as October 20, 2023.

Kangana Ranaut wrote in her tweet, “And it’s a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully, see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 a 20-10-2023.”

And it’s a wrap !!!

Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 …

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2023

The BTS video features table reading sessions with the team, the storyboarding, moodboards, location hunting, the production hustle-bustle and Kangana busy brainstorming with her team and interacting with fellow actor Anupam Kher.

Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, will also see her essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

The film will tell the story of India’s biggest political event when the Emergency was imposed in the country by Gandhi who was then Prime Minister.

